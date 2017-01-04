A Casey County farmer has been named in a federal indictment charging him with fraud.

Christopher S. Fair, who farmed on Ky. 70 just west of Liberty, is charged with one count of converting assets pledged to the Farm Credit Administration; five counts of money laundering; and one count of bankruptcy fraud.

The indictment was handed down by a federal grand jury and filed Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green. The allegations date back to 2012 and 2013 in Casey County.

Fair is accused of: